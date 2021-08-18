U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Joshua Upright, an explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) trainee with 3rd Maintenance Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, applies a drop-charge to an XM1216 Small Unmanned Ground Vehicle during a demolition range on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 18, 2021. EOD technicians conducted a demolition range to increase proficiency in using nonstandard demolition techniques including drop-charge detonations, time-fuse setups and a robotics platform to remotely emplace charges. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alex Fairchild)
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2021 00:28
|Photo ID:
|6797815
|VIRIN:
|210818-M-AF005-1534
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|2.86 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Going out with a bang - Explosive Ordnance Disposal demolition range [Image 18 of 18], by LCpl Alex Fairchild, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
