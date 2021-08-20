Lt. Cmdr. Andrew Knudson and Lt. Sojeong Kim assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Lemoore cut the U.S. Navy Dental Corps 109th Birthday cake during a small ceremony held at Naval Health Clinic Lemoore. (U.S. Navy photo by Elaine M. Heirigs, NMRTCL/NHCL public affairs/released)
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2021 17:47
|Photo ID:
|6797530
|VIRIN:
|210820-N-WP286-2008
|Resolution:
|4938x3292
|Size:
|2.6 MB
|Location:
|LEMOORE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Happy 109th Birthday US Navy Dental Corps from NMRTC/NHC Lemoore! [Image 7 of 7], by Elaine Heirigs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Happy 109th Birthday US Navy Dental Corps from NMRTC/NHC Lemoore!
LEAVE A COMMENT