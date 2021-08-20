Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Happy 109th Birthday US Navy Dental Corps from NMRTC/NHC Lemoore! [Image 4 of 7]

    Happy 109th Birthday US Navy Dental Corps from NMRTC/NHC Lemoore!

    LEMOORE, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2021

    Photo by Elaine Heirigs 

    Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Lemoore

    Navy Dental Corps Officers assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Lemoore celebrated the U.S. Navy Dental Corps 109th Birthday cake during a small ceremony held at Naval Health Clinic Lemoore. From left to right:Lt. Cmdr. Andrew Knudson, Lt. Ronald Layton III, Lt. Kyle Birchall , Lt. Sojeong Kim, Lt. Cmdr. Raghav Khandelwal. (U.S. Navy photo by Elaine M. Heirigs, NMRTCL/NHCL public affairs/released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.20.2021
    Date Posted: 08.22.2021 17:47
    Photo ID: 6797527
    VIRIN: 210820-N-WP286-2005
    Resolution: 4308x2875
    Size: 2.31 MB
    Location: LEMOORE, CA, US 
    Hometown: SAN JOSE, CA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Happy 109th Birthday US Navy Dental Corps from NMRTC/NHC Lemoore! [Image 7 of 7], by Elaine Heirigs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Happy 109th Birthday US Navy Dental Corps from NMRTC/NHC Lemoore!
    Happy 109th Birthday US Navy Dental Corps from NMRTC/NHC Lemoore!
    Happy 109th Birthday US Navy Dental Corps from NMRTC/NHC Lemoore!
    Happy 109th Birthday US Navy Dental Corps from NMRTC/NHC Lemoore!
    Happy 109th Birthday US Navy Dental Corps from NMRTC/NHC Lemoore!
    Happy 109th Birthday US Navy Dental Corps from NMRTC/NHC Lemoore!
    Happy 109th Birthday US Navy Dental Corps from NMRTC/NHC Lemoore!

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Happy 109th Birthday US Navy Dental Corps from NMRTC/NHC Lemoore!

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy Medicine
    NAS Lemoore
    Navy Dental Corps
    NHCL
    Beirut barracks bombing
    NMRTC Lemoore

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT