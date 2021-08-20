Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Happy 109th Birthday US Navy Dental Corps from NMRTC/NHC Lemoore! [Image 3 of 7]

    Happy 109th Birthday US Navy Dental Corps from NMRTC/NHC Lemoore!

    LEMOORE, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2021

    Photo by Elaine Heirigs 

    Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Lemoore

    Capt. Romeo Tizon, Jr. speaking at the Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Lemoore's Dental Corps birthday celebration. Tizon's remarks were about the importance of two Dental Corps Officers, then Lt. James Ware and Lt. Gilbert Bigelow, who were each awarded a Bronze Star for their heroic actions on October 23, 1983 during the Beirut, Lebanon barracks suicide bombings. (U.S. Navy photo by Elaine M. Heirigs, NMRTCL/NHCL public affairs/released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.20.2021
    Date Posted: 08.22.2021 17:47
    Photo ID: 6797526
    VIRIN: 210820-N-WP286-2004
    Resolution: 3916x2612
    Size: 1.4 MB
    Location: LEMOORE, CA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Happy 109th Birthday US Navy Dental Corps from NMRTC/NHC Lemoore! [Image 7 of 7], by Elaine Heirigs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Happy 109th Birthday US Navy Dental Corps from NMRTC/NHC Lemoore!
    Happy 109th Birthday US Navy Dental Corps from NMRTC/NHC Lemoore!
    Happy 109th Birthday US Navy Dental Corps from NMRTC/NHC Lemoore!
    Happy 109th Birthday US Navy Dental Corps from NMRTC/NHC Lemoore!
    Happy 109th Birthday US Navy Dental Corps from NMRTC/NHC Lemoore!
    Happy 109th Birthday US Navy Dental Corps from NMRTC/NHC Lemoore!
    Happy 109th Birthday US Navy Dental Corps from NMRTC/NHC Lemoore!

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Happy 109th Birthday US Navy Dental Corps from NMRTC/NHC Lemoore!

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy Medicine
    NAS Lemoore
    Navy Dental Corps
    NHCL
    Beirut barracks bombing
    NMRTC Lemoore

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT