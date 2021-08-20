Capt. Romeo Tizon, Jr. speaking at the Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Lemoore's Dental Corps birthday celebration. Tizon's remarks were about the importance of two Dental Corps Officers, then Lt. James Ware and Lt. Gilbert Bigelow, who were each awarded a Bronze Star for their heroic actions on October 23, 1983 during the Beirut, Lebanon barracks suicide bombings. (U.S. Navy photo by Elaine M. Heirigs, NMRTCL/NHCL public affairs/released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.20.2021 Date Posted: 08.22.2021 17:47 Photo ID: 6797526 VIRIN: 210820-N-WP286-2004 Resolution: 3916x2612 Size: 1.4 MB Location: LEMOORE, CA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Happy 109th Birthday US Navy Dental Corps from NMRTC/NHC Lemoore! [Image 7 of 7], by Elaine Heirigs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.