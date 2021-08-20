Happy 109th Birthday US Navy Dental Corps from NMRTC/NHC Lemoore!

Information board for those assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Lemoore on how to become a U.S. Navy Dental Officer. Lt. Cmdr. Andrew Knudson and Lt. Sojeong Kim cut the U.S. Navy Dental Corps 109th Birthday cake during a small ceremony held at Naval Health Clinic Lemoore. (U.S. Navy photo by Elaine M. Heirigs, NMRTCL/NHCL public affairs/released)

