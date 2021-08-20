Happy 109th Birthday US Navy Dental Corps from NMRTC/NHC Lemoore!

Happy birthday letters were available for all to read from the directors of Navy Medicine’s five other corps to include: Medical Corps, Nurse Corps, Medical Service Corps, Hospital Corps and the Civilian Corps. Lt. Cmdr. Andrew Knudson and Lt. Sojeong Kim assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Lemoore cut the U.S. Navy Dental Corps 109th Birthday cake during a small ceremony held at Naval Health Clinic Lemoore. (U.S. Navy photo by Elaine M. Heirigs, NMRTCL/NHCL public affairs/released)

