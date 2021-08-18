Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dover AFB C-5Ms provide rapid global mobility

    Dover AFB C-5Ms provide rapid global mobility

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2021

    Photo by Roland Balik 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Personnel from the 436th Aircraft Maintenance and 436th Logistics Readiness Squadrons refuel a C-5M Super Galaxy prior to its departure from Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Aug. 18, 2021. The C-5M is a strategic transport aircraft and is the largest aircraft in the U.S. Air Force inventory. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

    Date Taken: 08.18.2021
    Date Posted: 08.20.2021
    Photo ID: 6796456
    VIRIN: 210818-F-BO262-1019
    Resolution: 4725x3121
    Size: 2.24 MB
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dover AFB C-5Ms provide rapid global mobility [Image 8 of 8], by Roland Balik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Air Mobility Command
    C-5M Super Galaxy
    U.S. Air Force
    Rapid Global Mobility
    436th Airlift Wing

