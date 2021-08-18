Personnel from the 436th Aircraft Maintenance and 436th Logistics Readiness Squadrons refuel a C-5M Super Galaxy prior to its departure from Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Aug. 18, 2021. The C-5M is a strategic transport aircraft and is the largest aircraft in the U.S. Air Force inventory. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.18.2021 Date Posted: 08.20.2021 21:35 Photo ID: 6796456 VIRIN: 210818-F-BO262-1019 Resolution: 4725x3121 Size: 2.24 MB Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Dover AFB C-5Ms provide rapid global mobility [Image 8 of 8], by Roland Balik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.