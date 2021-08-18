Dover AFB C-5Ms provide rapid global mobility

Aircrew luggage and professional gear bags sit near the bottom of the crew entrance door of a C-5M Super Galaxy prior to its departure from Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Aug. 18, 2021. A Super Galaxy aircrew consists of a pilot, co-pilot, two flight engineers and three loadmasters on a normal mission. The C-5M is a strategic transport aircraft and is the largest aircraft in the U.S. Air Force inventory. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)
