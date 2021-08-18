Staff Sgt. Broden McDonald, 9th Airlift Squadron flight engineer, climbs up to the crew entrance door of a C-5M Super Galaxy at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Aug. 18, 2021. The C-5M is a strategic transport aircraft and is the largest aircraft in the U.S. Air Force inventory. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2021 21:35
|Photo ID:
|6796452
|VIRIN:
|210818-F-BO262-1014
|Resolution:
|4864x2975
|Size:
|2.33 MB
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Dover AFB C-5Ms provide rapid global mobility [Image 8 of 8], by Roland Balik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
