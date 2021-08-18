Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dover AFB C-5Ms provide rapid global mobility

    Dover AFB C-5Ms provide rapid global mobility

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2021

    Photo by Roland Balik 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Team Dover members refuel and service a C-5M Super Galaxy prior to its departure from Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Aug. 18, 2021. The C-5M is a strategic transport aircraft and is the largest aircraft in the U.S. Air Force inventory. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

    Date Taken: 08.18.2021
