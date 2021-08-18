Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dover AFB C-5Ms provide rapid global mobility

    Dover AFB C-5Ms provide rapid global mobility

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2021

    Photo by Roland Balik 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Broden McDonald, 9th Airlift Squadron flight engineer, looks at a C-5M Super Galaxy engine while performing a preflight inspection at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Aug. 18, 2021. The C-5M has four F-138-GE100 General Electric engines, each capable of producing 51,250 pounds of thrust. The Super Galaxy is a strategic transport aircraft and is the largest aircraft in the U.S. Air Force inventory. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

    Date Taken: 08.18.2021
    Date Posted: 08.20.2021 21:35
    Photo ID: 6796451
    VIRIN: 210818-F-BO262-1010
    Resolution: 4689x3174
    Size: 2.42 MB
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US 
    This work, Dover AFB C-5Ms provide rapid global mobility, by Roland Balik, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Airmen
    Air Mobility Command
    C-5M Super Galaxy
    U.S. Air Force
    Rapid Global Mobility
    436th Airlift Wing

