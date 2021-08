Dover AFB C-5Ms provide rapid global mobility

Staff Sgt. Broden McDonald, 9th Airlift Squadron flight engineer, looks at a C-5M Super Galaxy engine while performing a preflight inspection at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Aug. 18, 2021. The C-5M has four F-138-GE100 General Electric engines, each capable of producing 51,250 pounds of thrust. The Super Galaxy is a strategic transport aircraft and is the largest aircraft in the U.S. Air Force inventory. (U.S. Air Force photo by Roland Balik)

