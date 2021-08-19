U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kevin Weast, 354th Operations Support Squadron air traffic controller, surveys the flight line at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Aug. 19, 2021. During Red Flag 21-3, held Aug. 12 – 27, ATC specialists at Eielson AFB encountered a significant increase to their daily operations, monitoring an average of 210 flights a day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad)
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2021 17:28
|Photo ID:
|6796138
|VIRIN:
|210819-F-VG042-1025
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|8.39 MB
|Location:
|EIELSON AFB, AK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Air Traffic Control keeps Red Flag 21-3 aircraft, pilots safe [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Christian Conrad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT