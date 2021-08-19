Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Traffic Control keeps Red Flag 21-3 aircraft, pilots safe

    EIELSON AFB, AK, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kevin Weast, 354th Operations Support Squadron air traffic controller, surveys the flight line at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Aug. 19, 2021. During Red Flag 21-3, held Aug. 12 – 27, ATC specialists at Eielson AFB encountered a significant increase to their daily operations, monitoring an average of 210 flights a day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Traffic Control keeps Red Flag 21-3 aircraft, pilots safe [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Christian Conrad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Alaska
    Red Flag
    RFA
    RedFlag
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    ReadyAF

