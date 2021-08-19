Air Traffic Control keeps Red Flag 21-3 aircraft, pilots safe

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kevin Weast, 354th Operations Support Squadron air traffic controller, surveys the flight line at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Aug. 19, 2021. During Red Flag 21-3, held Aug. 12 – 27, ATC specialists at Eielson AFB encountered a significant increase to their daily operations, monitoring an average of 210 flights a day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad)

