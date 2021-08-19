Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Traffic Control keeps Red Flag 21-3 aircraft, pilots safe [Image 3 of 5]

    Air Traffic Control keeps Red Flag 21-3 aircraft, pilots safe

    EIELSON AFB, AK, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Mark Landers, 354th Operations Support Squadron air traffic controller, monitors flights from the air traffic control tower at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Aug. 19, 2021. From the Eielson AFB ATC tower, ATCs like Landers ensure the safety of aircraft from fighter jets to cargo planes to helicopters during their take-offs and landings. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad)

    Date Taken: 08.19.2021
    Date Posted: 08.20.2021 17:27
    Photo ID: 6796136
    VIRIN: 210819-F-VG042-1056
    Resolution: 7926x5284
    Size: 9.88 MB
    Location: EIELSON AFB, AK, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Traffic Control keeps Red Flag 21-3 aircraft, pilots safe [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Christian Conrad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Alaska
    Red Flag
    RFA
    RedFlag
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    ReadyAF

