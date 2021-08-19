Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Traffic Control keeps Red Flag 21-3 aircraft, pilots safe [Image 5 of 5]

    Air Traffic Control keeps Red Flag 21-3 aircraft, pilots safe

    EIELSON AFB, AK, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Daniel Pickett, 44th Fighter Squadron F-15C instructor pilot stationed at Kadena Air Base, Japan, answers a phone call Aug. 19, 2021, at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska. Pickett was among the Airmen brought in from across the U.S. military to train at Eielson AFB during Red Flag 21-3, held Aug. 12 – 27. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad)

    Date Taken: 08.19.2021
    Date Posted: 08.20.2021 17:28
    Location: EIELSON AFB, AK, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Traffic Control keeps Red Flag 21-3 aircraft, pilots safe [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Christian Conrad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Alaska
    Red Flag
    RFA
    RedFlag
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    ReadyAF

