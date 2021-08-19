Air Traffic Control keeps Red Flag 21-3 aircraft, pilots safe

U.S. Air Force Capt. Daniel Pickett, 44th Fighter Squadron F-15C instructor pilot stationed at Kadena Air Base, Japan, answers a phone call Aug. 19, 2021, at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska. Pickett was among the Airmen brought in from across the U.S. military to train at Eielson AFB during Red Flag 21-3, held Aug. 12 – 27. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad)

