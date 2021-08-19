U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Matthew Burt, 354th Operations Support Squadron air traffic control watch supervisor, monitors flights from the ATC tower at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Aug. 19, 2021. Eielson AFB was host to different units across the U.S military and Royal Australian Air Force Aug. 12 – 27, offering a training opportunity for all involved in addition to ensuring the safety of the pilots and aircraft throughout the exercise’s operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad)
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2021 17:27
|Photo ID:
|6796134
|VIRIN:
|210819-F-VG042-1014
|Resolution:
|7979x5319
|Size:
|8.92 MB
|Location:
|EIELSON AFB, AK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Air Traffic Control keeps Red Flag 21-3 aircraft, pilots safe [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Christian Conrad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
