ARTA, Djibouti (August 19, 2021) U.S. Army and U.S. Navy service members gather for a group photo after a successful live-fire exercise at the Djiboutian Range Complex, Djibouti, Aug. 19, 2021. The service members are all currently stationed at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti (CLDJ), which serves as an expeditionary base for U.S. military forces providing support to ships, aircraft and personnel that ensure security throughout Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. CLDJ enables maritime and combat operations in the Horn of Africa while fostering positive U.S.-Africa relations. The base is also home to Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa, a dynamic operational headquarters, effectively countering violent extremist organizations in East Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jacob Sippel)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.19.2021 Date Posted: 08.20.2021 07:33 Photo ID: 6795126 VIRIN: 210819-N-AW702-0019 Resolution: 3490x2003 Size: 4.05 MB Location: ARTA RANGE, DJ Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Live-fire exercise at Arta Gun Range [Image 9 of 9], by PO1 Jacob Sippel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.