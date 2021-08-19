Live-fire exercise at Arta Gun Range

ARTA, Djibouti (August 19, 2021) U.S. Army Sgt. Jacob Zakrzewski, from Granville, N.Y., assigned to the 572nd Combat Engineers, Task Force Iron Gray, Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), instructs U.S. Navy Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Noel Hernandez, from San Diego, during a live-fire exercise at the Djiboutian Range Complex, Djibouti, Aug. 19, 2021. Both service members are currently stationed at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti (CLDJ), which serves as an expeditionary base for U.S. military forces providing support to ships, aircraft and personnel that ensure security throughout Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. CLDJ enables maritime and combat operations in the Horn of Africa while fostering positive U.S.-Africa relations. CJTF-HOA is a dynamic operational headquarters, effectively countering violent extremist organizations in East Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jacob Sippel)

