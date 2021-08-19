Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Live-fire exercise at Arta Gun Range [Image 5 of 9]

    Live-fire exercise at Arta Gun Range

    ARTA RANGE, DJIBOUTI

    08.19.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jacob Sippel 

    Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti

    ARTA, Djibouti (August 19, 2021) U.S. Army Spc. Akin Warburton Baker, from New Britain, Conn., 1-102nd Infantry Regiment (Mountain), Task Force Iron Gray, Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), fires his M4 rifle at a target during a live-fire exercise at the Djiboutian Range Complex, Djibouti, Aug. 19, 2021. Baker is currently stationed at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti (CLDJ), which serves as an expeditionary base for U.S. military forces providing support to ships, aircraft and personnel that ensure security throughout Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. CLDJ enables maritime and combat operations in the Horn of Africa while fostering positive U.S.-Africa relations. CJTF-HOA is a dynamic operational headquarters, effectively countering violent extremist organizations in East Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jacob Sippel)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Live-fire exercise at Arta Gun Range [Image 9 of 9], by PO1 Jacob Sippel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa
    Camp Lemonnier
    Gun shoot
    Task Force Iron Gray
    1-102nd Infantry Regiment

