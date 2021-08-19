Live-fire exercise at Arta Gun Range

ARTA, Djibouti (August 19, 2021) U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Johnny Peralta (left), from Danbury, Conn., 1-102nd Infantry Regiment (Mountain), Task Force Iron Gray, Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA), instructs a Soldier how to get up from the push-up position and engage a target during a live-fire exercise at the Djiboutian Range Complex, Djibouti, Aug. 19, 2021. The Soldiers are currently stationed at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti (CLDJ), which serves as an expeditionary base for U.S. military forces providing support to ships, aircraft and personnel that ensure security throughout Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. CLDJ enables maritime and combat operations in the Horn of Africa while fostering positive U.S.-Africa relations. CJTF-HOA is a dynamic operational headquarters, effectively countering violent extremist organizations in East Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jacob Sippel)

