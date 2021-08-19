Live-fire exercise at Arta Gun Range

ARTA, Djibouti (August 19, 2021) U.S. Army Spc. Magnel Fuentes, 1-102nd Infantry Regiment (Mountain), Task Force Iron Gray, Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa, does push-ups at the beginning of a live-fire exercise at the Djiboutian Range Complex, Djibouti, Aug. 19, 2021. Fuentes is currently stationed at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti (CLDJ), which serves as an expeditionary base for U.S. military forces providing support to ships, aircraft and personnel that ensure security throughout Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. CLDJ enables maritime and combat operations in the Horn of Africa while fostering positive U.S.-Africa relations. CJTF-HOA is a dynamic operational headquarters, effectively countering violent extremist organizations in East Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jacob Sippel)

