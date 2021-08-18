Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dreadnaught Battalion assumes authority at DPTA [Image 3 of 4]

    Dreadnaught Battalion assumes authority at DPTA

    DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, POLAND

    08.18.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jennifer Reynolds 

    196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    The 2nd Battalion "Dreadnaught Battalion," 34th Armored Regiment Commander Lt. Col. Kenneth Selby stands at attention after uncasing his battalion’s colors during a transfer of authority ceremony at Drawsko Pomorskie Training Area, Poland, August 18, 2021. "You've all trained hard to be where you're at today. You have met the challenges in front of you with vigor and a spirit not found in most units," Selby said. "This is a new chapter in the dreadnaught history, and you will all, no doubt, excel." (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jennifer Reynolds/released)

    Date Taken: 08.18.2021
    Date Posted: 08.19.2021 08:37
    Photo ID: 6789251
    VIRIN: 210818-Z-WB177-1003
    Resolution: 4331x4355
    Size: 8.62 MB
    Location: DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, PL 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dreadnaught Battalion assumes authority at DPTA [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Jennifer Reynolds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Victory
    Dreadnaught
    AtlanticResolve
    StrongerTogether
    BigRedOne
    DutyFirst

