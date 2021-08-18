Dreadnaught Battalion assumes authority at DPTA

The 2nd Battalion "Dreadnaught Battalion," 34th Armored Regiment Commander Lt. Col. Kenneth Selby stands at attention after uncasing his battalion’s colors during a transfer of authority ceremony at Drawsko Pomorskie Training Area, Poland, August 18, 2021. "You've all trained hard to be where you're at today. You have met the challenges in front of you with vigor and a spirit not found in most units," Selby said. "This is a new chapter in the dreadnaught history, and you will all, no doubt, excel." (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jennifer Reynolds/released)

