The 2nd Battalion "Dreadnaught Battalion," 34th Armored Regiment Commander Lt. Col. Kenneth Selby and Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher Albanese uncase their colors during a transfer of authority ceremony at Drawsko Pomorskie Training Area Poland, August 18, 2021. "The uncasing of these colors is a time-honored tradition that this battalion has seen numerous times throughout the world, from Europe, Southeast Asia, the Middle East," Selby said. "The Dreadnaught Battalion has conducted this very ceremony with Soldiers just like you over the last 80 years all across this globe." (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jennifer Reynolds/released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.18.2021 Date Posted: 08.19.2021 Photo ID: 6789249 Location: DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, PL This work, Dreadnaught Battalion assumes authority at DPTA [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Jennifer Reynolds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.