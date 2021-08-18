From left to right: Polish Army Drawsko Pomorskie Training Area (DPTA) Commander Col. Marek Gmurski; 2nd Battalion, 34th Armored Regiment Commander Lt. Col. Kenneth Selby; Spc. Brandon Watson; Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher Albanese; and 1ABCT, 1st Infantry Division Command Sgt. Maj. LeVares Jackson, gather for a photo following a transfer of authority ceremony at DPTA, Poland, August 18, 2021. The ceremony marks the completion of 2-34’s transition from garrison operations at Fort Riley, Kan., and the start of its mission at DPTA in support of Atlantic Resolve, a regional security effort in Europe that continues to be a top priority for the U.S. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jennifer Reynolds/released)
Dreadnaught Battalion assumes authority at DPTA
