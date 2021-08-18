Dreadnaught Battalion assumes authority at DPTA

U.S. Army Soldiers conduct a transfer of authority ceremony at Drawsko Pomorskie Training Area, Poland, August 18, 2021, where the 2nd Battalion "Dreadnaught Battalion," 34th Armored Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team (1ABCT), 1st Infantry Division assumes authority from 1st Squadron, 7th Cavalry Regiment, 1ABCT, 1st Cavalry Division. The ceremony marked the beginning of a nine-month rotation to Poland for the 2-34 in support of Atlantic Resolve, a regional security effort in Europe that continues to be a top priority for the U.S. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jennifer Reynolds/released)
