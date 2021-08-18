Dreadnaught Battalion assumes authority at DPTA

Photo By Staff Sgt. Jennifer Reynolds | The 2nd Battalion "Dreadnaught Battalion," 34th Armored Regiment Commander Lt. Col....... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Jennifer Reynolds | The 2nd Battalion "Dreadnaught Battalion," 34th Armored Regiment Commander Lt. Col. Kenneth Selby and Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher Albanese uncase their colors during a transfer of authority ceremony at Drawsko Pomorskie Training Area Poland, August 18, 2021. "The uncasing of these colors is a time-honored tradition that this battalion has seen numerous times throughout the world, from Europe, Southeast Asia, the Middle East," Selby said. "The Dreadnaught Battalion has conducted this very ceremony with Soldiers just like you over the last 80 years all across this globe." (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Jennifer Reynolds/released) see less | View Image Page

Drawsko Pomorskie Training Area, Poland—The 2nd Battalion "Dreadnaught Battalion," 34th Armored Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team (1ABCT), 1st Infantry Division (1ID) assumed command during a transfer of authority ceremony at Drawsko Pomorskie Training Area (DPTA), Poland, August 18, 2021.



The event signified the successful end of 1st Squadron, 7th Cavalry Regiment, 1ABCT, 1st Cavalry Division’s nine-month rotation to Poland.

The transfer of authority ceremony marks the completion of 2-34’s transition from garrison operations at Fort Riley, Kan., and the start of its mission in Poland.



"The dreadnaught battalion is poised to assure our allies, deter our potential adversaries, protect the force, and to build, maintain and sustain readiness," said Capt. Eric Gallatin, a battalion intelligence officer with 2-34. "The Dreadnaught Battalion is no stranger to DPTA and looks forward to building upon and enhancing our partnership with our Polish allies."



The transfer of authority ceremony, officiated by Lt. Col. Kenneth Selby, commander of the 2-34, was the last step of the transition between the two divisions.



"There's no doubt in my mind that you are all ready for this mission to deter our adversaries and assure our allies of our commitment to peace on the European continent," Selby said. "Looking at our battle streamers, one cannot help being in awe of the numerous campaigns this battalion has been part of, from the battles during World War II—Normandy, Rhineland, Central Europe, the Ardennes, Northern France, River Dams— to the battles in Vietnam.”



The 1st Infantry Division will continue this tradition of historical excellence while working with partner nations to strengthen interoperability and readiness.



"I'm absolutely thrilled to train alongside the Polish Army and continue to build upon our strategic partnership," Selby said. "The Soldiers in this battalion are excited to learn from you as you will hopefully learn from us as we train together in the coming months. I hope that we can learn to operate together with efficiency and togetherness as one team. I look forward to building a professional relationship amongst our armies in a friendship that lasts a lifetime."



In 2019, the Dreadnaught Battalion participated in a nine-month rotation to Europe. They are now operational once again in Europe in support of Atlantic Resolve. There is no question among NATO allies that U.S. military presence in Poland contributes to security in the region, providing deterrence and strengthening the alliance.