    Memphis District Moves Dirt in Arkansas [Image 15 of 20]

    Memphis District Moves Dirt in Arkansas

    AR, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2021

    Photo by Thomas Clementson 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Memphis District

    This prepositioned tied rebar and excavator are key tools for the culvert replacement project near Eight Mile Creek in Greene County, Ark. Construction workers, contracted by the U.S. Corps of Engineers - Memphis District, will replace the underground culvert increase drainage, an essential step in flood mitigation.

    Date Taken: 08.17.2021
    Date Posted: 08.18.2021 18:21
    Photo ID: 6788682
    VIRIN: 210817-A-HF144-0035
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 11.06 MB
    Location: AR, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Memphis District Moves Dirt in Arkansas [Image 20 of 20], by Thomas Clementson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

