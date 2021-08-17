Memphis District Moves Dirt in Arkansas

This iron sheet piling near a worksite along Eight Mile Creek in Greene County, Ark., is integral to an ongoing culvert replacement project. Construction workers, contracted by the U.S. Corps of Engineers - Memphis District, emplace these temporary supports into the levee to maintain its integrity and keep a dry work area while replacing the underground culvert. Projects like this culvert replacement increase drainage and are an essential step in flood mitigation.

Date Taken: 08.17.2021