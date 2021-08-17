This construction worker, contracted by the U.S. Corps of Engineers - Memphis District, prepares these massive timbers, which will serve as a stable platform for heavy equipment needed to complete a culvert replacement along Eight Mile Creek in Greene County, Ark. Projects like this culvert replacement increase drainage and are an essential step in flood mitigation.
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2021 18:21
|Photo ID:
|6788686
|VIRIN:
|210817-A-HF144-0039
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|11.28 MB
|Location:
|AR, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Memphis District Moves Dirt in Arkansas [Image 20 of 20], by Thomas Clementson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT