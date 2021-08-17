Memphis District Moves Dirt in Arkansas

This construction worker, contracted by the U.S. Corps of Engineers - Memphis District, prepares these massive timbers, which will serve as a stable platform for heavy equipment needed to complete a culvert replacement along Eight Mile Creek in Greene County, Ark. Projects like this culvert replacement increase drainage and are an essential step in flood mitigation.

