Memphis District Moves Dirt in Arkansas

This prepositioned tied rebar and excavator are key tools for the culvert replacement project near Eight Mile Creek in Greene County, Ark. Construction workers, contracted by the U.S. Corps of Engineers - Memphis District, will replace the underground culvert increase drainage, an essential step in flood mitigation.

