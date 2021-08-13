Capt. Ashlee Stripling, 39th Medical Group executive officer, sits in a KC-135 Stratotanker cockpit during an immersion tour of the 93rd Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Aug. 13, 2021. The 93rd EARS delivers aerial refueling capabilities to allies and coalition partners, who help provide stability to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Matthew Angulo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.13.2021 Date Posted: 08.18.2021 08:46 Photo ID: 6787569 VIRIN: 210813-F-EZ689-3872 Resolution: 6803x4535 Size: 2.92 MB Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 39th ABW command team visits 93rd EARS during immersion tour [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Matthew Angulo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.