Maj. Frank Simon, 93rd Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron director of operations, showcases a KC-135 Stratotanker cockpit during an immersion tour at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Aug. 13, 2021. The 93rd EARS delivers aerial refueling capabilities to allies and coalition partners, who help provide stability to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Matthew Angulo)
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.18.2021 08:46
|Photo ID:
|6787570
|VIRIN:
|210813-F-EZ689-3896
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|6.6 MB
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 39th ABW command team visits 93rd EARS during immersion tour [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Matthew Angulo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
