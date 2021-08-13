39th ABW command team visits 93rd EARS during immersion tour

Maj. Miles McDowell (left), an instructor pilot assigned to the 93rd Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron, showcases a KC-135 Stratotanker during an immersion tour at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Aug. 13, 2021. Miles explained to 39th Air Base Wing Airmen how The 93rd EARS delivers aerial refueling capabilities to allies and coalition partners, who help provide stability to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Matthew Angulo)

