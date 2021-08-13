39th ABW command team visits 93rd EARS during immersion tour

Maj. Miles McDowell (center), an instructor pilot assigned to the 93rd Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron, briefs Col. Jason Gingrich (right), 39th Air Base Wing commander, and Col. John Kelley, 39th ABW vice commander, during an immersion tour of the 93rd EARS at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Aug. 13, 2021. The visit was part of a series of immersion tours to show Gingrich how each unit supports the 39th ABW and U.S. Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa. The 93rd EARS delivers aerial refueling capabilities to allies and coalition partners, who help provide stability to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Matthew Angulo)

