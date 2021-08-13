Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    39th ABW command team visits 93rd EARS during immersion tour [Image 8 of 9]

    39th ABW command team visits 93rd EARS during immersion tour

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TURKEY

    08.13.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Matthew Angulo 

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Maj. Frank Simon (center), 93rd Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron director of operations, showcases the cockpit of a KC-135 Stratotanker to Col. Jason Gingrich (left), 39th Air Base Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Scott Shrier, 39th ABW command chief, during an immersion tour of the 93rd EARS at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Aug. 13, 2021. The command team’s visit was part of a series of immersion tours to demonstrate how each unit supports the 39th ABW and U.S. Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa. The 93rd EARS delivers aerial refueling capabilities to allies and coalition partners, who help provide stability to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Matthew Angulo)

    Date Taken: 08.13.2021
    Date Posted: 08.18.2021 08:47
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 39th ABW command team visits 93rd EARS during immersion tour [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Matthew Angulo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    KC-135 Stratotanker
    Incirlik Air Base
    39th Air Base Wing
    immersion tour
    93rd EARS
    93rd Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron

