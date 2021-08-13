Maj. Frank Simon (center), 93rd Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron director of operations, showcases the cockpit of a KC-135 Stratotanker to Col. Jason Gingrich (left), 39th Air Base Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Scott Shrier, 39th ABW command chief, during an immersion tour of the 93rd EARS at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Aug. 13, 2021. The command team’s visit was part of a series of immersion tours to demonstrate how each unit supports the 39th ABW and U.S. Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa. The 93rd EARS delivers aerial refueling capabilities to allies and coalition partners, who help provide stability to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Matthew Angulo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.13.2021 Date Posted: 08.18.2021 08:47 Photo ID: 6787572 VIRIN: 210813-F-EZ689-3815 Resolution: 8187x5458 Size: 6.1 MB Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 39th ABW command team visits 93rd EARS during immersion tour [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Matthew Angulo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.