A Minnesota National Guard Soldier prepares for field operations during Combat Support Training Exercise (CSTX) at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Aug. 14, 2021. These training exercises, executed by the 78th Training Division, prepare Soldiers through scenarios that simulate deployed conflict against a near-peer adversary. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Brandon Whittemore)
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.16.2021 20:47
|Photo ID:
|6785626
|VIRIN:
|210814-A-PT912-0515
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|24.56 MB
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Readiness and technology [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Brandon Whittemore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
