    Readiness and technology

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Brandon Whittemore 

    354th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Master Sgt. Chris Peele, an Observer Coach Trainer with the 2nd Battalion 311th Regiment Fuquay-Varina NC, reviews entry control procedures with National Guard Soldiers during Combat Support Training Exercise (CSTX) at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Aug. 14, 2021. These training exercises, executed by the 78th Training Division, prepare Soldiers through scenarios that simulate deployed conflict against a near-peer adversary. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Brandon Whittemore)

    Date Taken: 08.14.2021
    Date Posted: 08.16.2021 20:47
    Photo ID: 6785617
    VIRIN: 210814-A-PT912-0118
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 16.83 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Readiness and technology [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Brandon Whittemore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army Reserve
    Fort McCoy
    CSTX
    347th RST
    147 HRC

