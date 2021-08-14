Readiness and technology

Soldiers with the 347th Human Resources Company, of the Minnesota National Guard, monitor a Command Post of the Future (CPOF) during Combat Support Training Exercise (CSTX) at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Aug. 14, 2021. The CPOF is a software system that allows commanders to maintain topsight over the battlefield; collaborate with supervisors, peers and subordinates over live data. CSTX, executed by the 78th Training Division, prepare Soldiers through scenarios that simulate deployed conflict against a near-peer adversary. This image modified for security purposes. (U.S. Army Reserve photo illistration by Sgt. Brandon Whittemore)

