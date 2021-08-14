Soldiers with the 347th Human Resources Company, of the Minnesota National Guard, monitor a Command Post of the Future (CPOF) during Combat Support Training Exercise (CSTX) at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Aug. 14, 2021. The CPOF is a software system that allows commanders to maintain topsight over the battlefield; collaborate with supervisors, peers and subordinates over live data. CSTX, executed by the 78th Training Division, prepare Soldiers through scenarios that simulate deployed conflict against a near-peer adversary. This image modified for security purposes. (U.S. Army Reserve photo illistration by Sgt. Brandon Whittemore)
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.16.2021 20:47
|Photo ID:
|6785624
|VIRIN:
|210814-A-PT912-0352
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|23.12 MB
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Readiness and technology [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Brandon Whittemore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
