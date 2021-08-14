Readiness and technology

Staff Sgt. Debra Erickson, unit supply specialist and Sgt. Rebecca Boehlke, a human resource specialist, both with the 147th Human Resources Company, of the Minnesota National Guard, donned M50 gas masks in response to a simulated chemical attack during Combat Support Training Exercise (CSTX) at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Aug. 14, 2021. These training exercises, executed by the 78th Training Division, prepare Soldiers through scenarios that simulate deployed conflict against a near-peer adversary. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Brandon Whittemore)

