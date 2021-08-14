A Minessota National Guard Soldier patrols within the perimeter of a division support area during Combat Support Training Exercise (CSTX) at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Aug. 14, 2021. These training exercises, executed by the 78th Training Division, prepare Soldiers through scenarios that simulate deployed conflict against a near-peer adversary. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Brandon Whittemore)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.14.2021 Date Posted: 08.16.2021 20:47 Photo ID: 6785625 VIRIN: 210814-A-PT912-0640 Resolution: 6589x4387 Size: 21 MB Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Readiness and technology [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Brandon Whittemore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.