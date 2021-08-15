U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook helicopters assigned to the 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment, Joint Task Force-Bravo descend over Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands, for refueling August 15, 2021. At the request of U.S. Southern Command, service members assigned to JTF-Bravo deployed to Haiti in support of relief efforts after a 7.2 category earthquake devastated the country Aug14. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt Annabel Monroe)
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.16.2021 17:37
|Photo ID:
|6785485
|VIRIN:
|210816-F-DK978-0002
|Resolution:
|2048x1366
|Size:
|199.8 KB
|Location:
|GRAND CAYMAN, KY
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|1
This work, JTF-Bravo deploys assets in support of USSOUTHCOM disaster assistance to Haiti [Image 4 of 4], by Capt. Annabel Monroe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
JTF-Bravo deploys assets in support of USSOUTHCOM disaster assistance to Haiti
LEAVE A COMMENT