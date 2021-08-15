Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JTF-Bravo deploys assets in support of USSOUTHCOM disaster assistance to Haiti [Image 4 of 4]

    JTF-Bravo deploys assets in support of USSOUTHCOM disaster assistance to Haiti

    GRAND CAYMAN, CAYMAN ISLANDS

    08.15.2021

    Photo by Capt. Annabel Monroe 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook helicopters assigned to the 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment, Joint Task Force-Bravo descend over Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands, for refueling August 15, 2021. At the request of U.S. Southern Command, service members assigned to JTF-Bravo deployed to Haiti in support of relief efforts after a 7.2 category earthquake devastated the country Aug14. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt Annabel Monroe)

    Date Taken: 08.15.2021
    Location: GRAND CAYMAN, KY 
    USSOUTHCOM
    JTF-Bravo
    Disaster Relief
    Haiti Relief
    1-228 Aviation Regiment

