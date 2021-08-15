JTF-Bravo deploys assets in support of USSOUTHCOM disaster assistance to Haiti

U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook helicopters assigned to the 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment, Joint Task Force-Bravo descend over Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands, for refueling August 15, 2021. At the request of U.S. Southern Command, service members assigned to JTF-Bravo deployed to Haiti in support of relief efforts after a 7.2 category earthquake devastated the country Aug14. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt Annabel Monroe)

