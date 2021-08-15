Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JTF-Bravo deploys assets in support of USSOUTHCOM disaster assistance to Haiti [Image 2 of 4]

    JTF-Bravo deploys assets in support of USSOUTHCOM disaster assistance to Haiti

    SOTO CANO AIR BASE, HONDURAS

    08.15.2021

    Photo by Capt. Annabel Monroe 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    Service members with Joint Task Force-Bravo prepare to depart for Haiti in support of disaster relief efforts after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake devastated the region, at Soto Cano Air Base, Aug 15. At the request of U.S. Southern Command, assets with the 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment, JTF-Bravo will provide heavy and medium lift to support the U.S. Agency for International Development, Bureau of Humanitarian Assistance-led mission to alleviate human suffering and bolster Haitian disaster response capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt Annabel Monroe)

