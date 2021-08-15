JTF-Bravo deploys assets in support of USSOUTHCOM disaster assistance to Haiti

Service members with Joint Task Force-Bravo prepare to depart for Haiti in support of disaster relief efforts after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake devastated the region, at Soto Cano Air Base, Aug 15. At the request of U.S. Southern Command, assets with the 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment, JTF-Bravo will provide heavy and medium lift to support the U.S. Agency for International Development, Bureau of Humanitarian Assistance-led mission to alleviate human suffering and bolster Haitian disaster response capabilities.

