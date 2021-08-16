JTF-Bravo deploys assets in support of USSOUTHCOM disaster assistance to Haiti

Photo By Capt. Annabel Monroe | U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook helicopters assigned to the 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation...... read more read more Photo By Capt. Annabel Monroe | U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook helicopters assigned to the 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment, Joint Task Force-Bravo descend over Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands, for refueling August 15, 2021. At the request of U.S. Southern Command, service members assigned to JTF-Bravo deployed to Haiti in support of relief efforts after a 7.2 category earthquake devastated the country Aug14. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt Annabel Monroe) see less | View Image Page

At the request of U.S. Southern Command, service members assigned to Joint Task Force-Bravo, Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, will deploy to Haiti in support of relief efforts and deliver critical supplies to the people of Haiti who were affected by the recent earthquake on Aug. 14, 2021.



Three U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook, three UH-60 and two HH-60 Black Hawk helicopters with the 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment, will provide heavy and medium lift to support the U.S. Agency for International Development, Bureaus of Humanitarian Assistance-led mission to alleviate human suffering and bolster Haitian disaster response capabilities.



Joint Task Force-Bravo is one of three task forces under U.S. Southern Command that operates a forward, all-weather day/night C-5-capable air base, organizes multilateral exercises and supports, in cooperation with our partner nations, counters transnational organized crime, humanitarian assistance/disaster relief efforts and the development of partner capacities, to promote regional cooperation and security in Central America, South America and the Caribbean.



SOUTHCOM has previously supported USAID/BHA-led disaster relief missions in Haiti, most recently in the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew, with JTF-Bravo supporting aviation operations. SOUTHCOM has also assisted Haiti in preparing for natural disasters with the construction of emergency operations centers, disaster relief warehouses, fire stations and community centers that double as shelters.