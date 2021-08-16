Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JTF-Bravo deploys assets in support of USSOUTHCOM disaster assistance to Haiti

    JTF-Bravo deploys assets in support of USSOUTHCOM disaster assistance to Haiti

    Photo By Capt. Annabel Monroe | U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook helicopters assigned to the 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation...... read more read more

    SOTO CANO AIR BASE, HONDURAS

    08.16.2021

    Story by Maria Pinel 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    At the request of U.S. Southern Command, service members assigned to Joint Task Force-Bravo, Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, will deploy to Haiti in support of relief efforts and deliver critical supplies to the people of Haiti who were affected by the recent earthquake on Aug. 14, 2021.

    Three U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook, three UH-60 and two HH-60 Black Hawk helicopters with the 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment, will provide heavy and medium lift to support the U.S. Agency for International Development, Bureaus of Humanitarian Assistance-led mission to alleviate human suffering and bolster Haitian disaster response capabilities.

    Joint Task Force-Bravo is one of three task forces under U.S. Southern Command that operates a forward, all-weather day/night C-5-capable air base, organizes multilateral exercises and supports, in cooperation with our partner nations, counters transnational organized crime, humanitarian assistance/disaster relief efforts and the development of partner capacities, to promote regional cooperation and security in Central America, South America and the Caribbean.

    SOUTHCOM has previously supported USAID/BHA-led disaster relief missions in Haiti, most recently in the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew, with JTF-Bravo supporting aviation operations. SOUTHCOM has also assisted Haiti in preparing for natural disasters with the construction of emergency operations centers, disaster relief warehouses, fire stations and community centers that double as shelters.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.16.2021
    Date Posted: 08.16.2021 17:37
    Story ID: 403191
    Location: SOTO CANO AIR BASE, HN 
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JTF-Bravo deploys assets in support of USSOUTHCOM disaster assistance to Haiti, by Maria Pinel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USSOUTHCOM
    JTF-Bravo
    Disaster Relief
    Haiti Relief
    1-228 Aviation Regiment

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT