JTF-Bravo deploys assets in support of USSOUTHCOM disaster assistance to Haiti

Joint Task Force-Bravo will deploy three U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook, three UH-60 and two HH-60 Black Hawk helicopters with the 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment for Haiti in support of disaster relief efforts after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake devastated the region, Aug 14. At the request of U.S. Southern Command, assets with the 1-228 will provide heavy and medium lift to support the U.S. Agency for International Development, Bureau of Humanitarian Assistance-led mission to alleviate human suffering and bolster Haitian disaster response capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt Annabel Monroe)

