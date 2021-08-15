Joint Task Force-Bravo will deploy three U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook, three UH-60 and two HH-60 Black Hawk helicopters with the 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment for Haiti in support of disaster relief efforts after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake devastated the region, Aug 14. At the request of U.S. Southern Command, assets with the 1-228 will provide heavy and medium lift to support the U.S. Agency for International Development, Bureau of Humanitarian Assistance-led mission to alleviate human suffering and bolster Haitian disaster response capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt Annabel Monroe)
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.16.2021 17:36
|Photo ID:
|6785482
|VIRIN:
|210816-F-DK978-0004
|Resolution:
|1793x1111
|Size:
|233.23 KB
|Location:
|SOTO CANO AIR BASE, HN
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|1
This work, JTF-Bravo deploys assets in support of USSOUTHCOM disaster assistance to Haiti [Image 4 of 4], by Capt. Annabel Monroe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
JTF-Bravo deploys assets in support of USSOUTHCOM disaster assistance to Haiti
