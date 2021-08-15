Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SOTO CANO AIR BASE, HONDURAS

    08.15.2021

    Photo by Capt. Annabel Monroe 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    Joint Task Force-Bravo will deploy three U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook, three UH-60 and two HH-60 Black Hawk helicopters with the 1st Battalion, 228th Aviation Regiment for Haiti in support of disaster relief efforts after a 7.2 magnitude earthquake devastated the region, Aug 14. At the request of U.S. Southern Command, assets with the 1-228 will provide heavy and medium lift to support the U.S. Agency for International Development, Bureau of Humanitarian Assistance-led mission to alleviate human suffering and bolster Haitian disaster response capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt Annabel Monroe)

    Date Taken: 08.15.2021
    Date Posted: 08.16.2021 17:36
    VIRIN: 210816-F-DK978-0004
    Location: SOTO CANO AIR BASE, HN 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JTF-Bravo deploys assets in support of USSOUTHCOM disaster assistance to Haiti [Image 4 of 4], by Capt. Annabel Monroe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USSOUTHCOM
    JTF-Bravo
    Haiti
    USAID
    Haiti Relief

