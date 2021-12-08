Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Robins’ Plastic and Composite Shop makes repairs to aircraft for sustainment mission [Image 4 of 6]

    Robins’ Plastic and Composite Shop makes repairs to aircraft for sustainment mission

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2021

    Photo by Joseph Mather 

    78th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    David Robinson, 573rd Maintenance Support Squadron Plastics and Composite mechanic, sands an F-15 aircraft radome at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Aug. 12, 2021. The mechanic sanded off the seal coat and filler putty to make the radome smooth and ready to have primer applied.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.12.2021
    Date Posted: 08.16.2021 12:21
    Photo ID: 6784885
    VIRIN: 210812-F-ED303-0005
    Resolution: 6192x4128
    Size: 1.13 MB
    Location: ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Robins’ Plastic and Composite Shop makes repairs to aircraft for sustainment mission [Image 6 of 6], by Joseph Mather, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

