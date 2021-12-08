Robins’ Plastic and Composite Shop makes repairs to aircraft for sustainment mission

Diane Couch, 573rd Maintenance Support Squadron Plastics and Composite mechanic, mixes resin to be applied to a C-5 aircraft part at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Aug. 12, 2021. The resin was used to help fiberglass adhere to parts that needed to be repaired and made serviceable.

