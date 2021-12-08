Budd Wetzel, 573rd Maintenance Support Squadron Plastics and Composite fabricator, builds a mold for a C-5 aircraft glove box at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Aug. 12, 2021. The completed mold was used to create plastic glove boxes for aircrew to use as additional storage.
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.16.2021 12:22
|Photo ID:
|6784883
|VIRIN:
|210812-F-ED303-0013
|Resolution:
|6192x4128
|Size:
|1.21 MB
|Location:
|ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Robins’ Plastic and Composite Shop makes repairs to aircraft for sustainment mission [Image 6 of 6], by Joseph Mather, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Robins’ Plastic and Composite Shop makes repairs to aircraft for sustainment mission
LEAVE A COMMENT