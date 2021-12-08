Robins’ Plastic and Composite Shop makes repairs to aircraft for sustainment mission

Budd Wetzel, 573rd Maintenance Support Squadron Plastics and Composite fabricator, builds a mold for a C-5 aircraft glove box at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Aug. 12, 2021. The completed mold was used to create plastic glove boxes for aircrew to use as additional storage.

