Robins’ Plastic and Composite Shop makes repairs to aircraft for sustainment mission

Dominko Anderson, 573rd Maintenance Support Squadron Plastics and Composite mechanic, applies filler putty to pin holes on a primed F-15 aircraft radome at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Aug. 12, 2021. The red primer makes pinholes and fisheyes more visible to the mechanic and allows the worker to fill the defects in with putty.

