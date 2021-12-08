Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Robins’ Plastic and Composite Shop makes repairs to aircraft for sustainment mission [Image 3 of 6]

    Robins’ Plastic and Composite Shop makes repairs to aircraft for sustainment mission

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2021

    Photo by Joseph Mather 

    78th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Andy Strat, left, Joel Goodman, center, both Titan Robotics robotics engineers, and Justin Haines, Titan Robotics senior robotics engineer monitor the calibration process of a robotic arm at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Aug. 12, 2021. The robotic arm’s cameras and projectors were calibrated to allow the system to be capable of providing thickness data off of the surface of an F-15 aircraft radome.

    IMAGE INFO

